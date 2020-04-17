Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are Hollywood's latest high-profile couple and they've literally been flaunting their love for all the world to see.

Although the pair haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, they've been showing off major PDA and spending a lot of time with each other. In fact, it looks like they've been self-isolating together amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Here's everything you need to know about Affleck and de Armas' dating timeline, including how they met and why some fans think their romance is a big 'ol publicity stunt.

If you don't know, Ana de Armas is...

She's a 31-year-old Cuban-born actress who's appeared in movies like the 2015 thriller Knock Knock alongside Keanu Reeves, as well as Hands of Stone and Blade Runner 2049.

Her biggest role to date is Marta Cabrera in Rian Johnson's crime dramedy Knives Out. She even earned herself her first Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.

Next year, you'll also see de Armas play the new Bond girl opposite Daniel Craig in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die.

How did Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas meet?

The two met in 2019 on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water, in which they play a couple in a loveless marriage who allow each other to sleep with other people. However, things get complicated when people around them start turning up dead.

When did Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas start dating?

The actors first sparked dating rumors on March 8, 2020, after they were spotted on vacation together in Havana, Cuba. Two days later, the duo was photographed taking a romantic stroll on a beach in Costa Rica. In the photos, Affleck is seen pulling de Armas in for a kiss and snapping pictures of her.

One week later, she shared the romantic photos Affleck took of her via Instagram and he commented "Photo credit pls" with a laughing emoji.

Who were Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seeing before they started dating?

Before dating the Batman star, de Armas was married to Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013. She was also romantically linked to her Hands of Stone co-star Édgar Ramírez in 2016 and Cuban artist Alejandro Piñeiro Bello in 2017.

As for Affleck, he has a long list of famous exes, including Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow. He was also married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, for 10 years before calling it quits in 2015.

What's up with those daily paparazzi walks?

The couple has been making news headlines nearly every day as they regularly take walks with their dogs during the coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles, California. They're also always holding hands, engaging in PDA and this week they were photographed on a sunset stroll through Venice Beach, wearing matching facemasks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

De Armas was also at the center of a little controversy after she recently blocked a fan account on Twitter who was documenting her and Affleck's walks. It seems like she didn't appreciate the person's Easter joke.

Some people don't believe Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are actually dating for real because...

...the photos of them look very staged. Just like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, many speculate the relationship is a publicity stunt to promote their new project.