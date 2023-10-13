Marilyn Monroe’s Historic Home Could Be Saved From Demolition

Marilyn Monroe's home could be saved from demolition.

The Hollywood legend purchased the 1929-built Spanish-style hacienda on 5th Helena Drive in Los Angeles just six months before she was found dead in August 1962 at the age of 36 but in September, a permit was approved to tear down the home.

Now, the Monroe Preservation Group is trying to prove that the house is of historical significance to the local area after discovering that it was also lived in by architect Harbin Hunter.

Group member Jordan told People: "I was going through old newspapers and ads because we knew that there was a connection to the Hunter family. And [April and I] both discovered at the same time that Hunter was the co-architect on the first house in Hollywoodland. People think this house should be saved because Marilyn lived there for six months and died there.

"But what we're hoping this shows is that this house actually has deep ties to the Los Angeles community. It's actually a pristine example of the architectural styles that were popular in the 1920s. [Hunter] really defined the style for the decade. So we want to show that this house has much more significance than [the fact that] somebody died here."

April went on to reveal that architect John DeLario, along with Hunter, had "planned the entire layout" of the neighborhood and that their most famous building is still standing today.

She said: "They planned the entire neighborhood together, from the layout and the housing styles and everything. Their most famous actual building in the Hollywoodland development was the Kanst Art Gallery, which is still standing. And when you look at that, you can see a lot of elements that were also used in the 5th Helena address."