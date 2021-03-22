Are Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck Back Together?

Are Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck giving romance another go?

Eh, it doesn't look like it, but on Sunday (March 21), de Armas inadvertently fueled rumors that she had reunited with her ex after posting a selfie on her Instagram Story wearing part of a necklace set that she and the actor used to wear together, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

Though the couple reportedly split in January, the Knives Out star donned the gold half-heart pendant necklace she and Affleck both have. The 48-year-old Justice League actor was last spotted rocking the other half of the gold pendant back in May 2020, when they were still in a relationship.

@ana_d_armas on Instagram

Six hours after the Instagram Story selfie was posted and speculation began to swirl, the 32-year-old Knock Knock actor posted another story that appeared to address the rumors regarding the half-heart pendant head on.

@ana_d_armas on Instagram

"Nope," "no" and "I don't think so," Armas posted across a black screen with a peace sign. (We read you loud and clear, Ana!)

Affleck and de Armas met on the set of their upcoming movie Deep Water, which is set to be released later this year. After almost a year of dating they reportedly split when they realized they had different views for what their future looked like together.

“Once work picked up [after quarantine], things started to change,” Page Six reported. “Ana decided she doesn’t want to live in L.A., and Ben wants to be close to his family. His priority is to be rooted in L.A. They are in different places [in their lives].”

The couple were last pictured together in November 2020.