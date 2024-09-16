‘Married…With Children’ Reboot Starring Original Cast: What We Know

Who's ready for the latest details on the return of the beloved Bundy family?

That dysfunctional, blue collar family from Chicago is officially returning in a reboot of the iconic '90s TV series starring Christina Applegate, Katey Sagal, Ed O’Neill, and David Faustino.

In the reboot, the family has left the windy city and moved to Dumpwater, Fla. According to We Got This Covered, the Bundys get to know their new neighbors, go to war with the HOA snobs, and "yuck it up at their community pool."

The biggest change, however? Though returning with its original cast, the Married...With Children reboot will be... an animated series!

A cartoon so works with the sitcom's outlandish characters, circumstances and over-the-top vibe.

According to Deadline, the animated series will be written by Alex Carter, who is an executive producer on Family Guy.

Married With Children via YouTube Married With Children via YouTube loading...

The Sony project is in talks with Fox, Hulu and Peacock, and Christina, Katey, Ed and David will reprise their roles by voicing their characters:

Given that it’s been 25 years since the show ended, the cast has aged significantly; an animated format allows the characters, setting, and overall aesthetic to remain unchanged.

According to the NewsBreak app, going animated not only fits the family—it fits the actors' schedules:

In light of Christina Applegate’s 2021 multiple sclerosis diagnosis and her subsequent decision to step back from on-camera acting in 2023, fortunately, she remains open to voiceover work, making the animated series a perfect fit.

Even though the show had a proper series finale in 1997, bringing back Ed's character Al, Katey as his wife Peggy, and their two kids, Kelly and Bud played by Christina and David, can seamlessly continue today, even with a brand new audience.

The original hit series aired for 10 seasons from 1987 to 1997.

