Christina Applegate Living ‘Kind of in Hell’ Since MS Diagnosis

Christina Applegate is opening up about life since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in a new interview with Robin Roberts.

The actress first shared her life-changing diagnosis in 2021.

Since then, she has been living "kind of in hell."

"I'm not out a lot, so this is a little difficult just for my system," Applegate added of the upcoming sit-down interview, per Entertainment Tonight.

She also discussed her appearance at the 2023 Emmy Awards, where she received a standing ovation as she accepted the first award of the night, saying she felt "really grateful."

"I actually kind of blacked out. People said, 'Oh, you were so funny!' And I'm like, 'I don't even know what I said. I don't even know what I was doing.' I got so freaked out that I didn't even know what was happening anymore, and I felt really beloved and it was really a beautiful thing," she shared of the experience.

"I'm just gonna say, that audience stood up for everybody," the actress joked.

During her appearance on the show, she also joked with the audience about their support.

"Thank you so much, oh my god. You're totally shaming me with a disability by standing up, it's fine. Body not by Ozempic," she teased.

According to ET, while Applegate has stepped away from acting since her diagnosis, she plans on diving into production and development and "doing a s--t ton of voice-overs to make some cash to make sure that my daughter's fed and we're homed."

Next up for Applegate is a new podcast, MeSsy, which premieres March 19.

The project is in collaboration with Sopranos actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, who was also diagnosed with MS in 2000.

Applegate first shared news of her diagnosis on Twitter in 2021.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it," she wrote.