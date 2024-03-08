Massive Recall of a Popular Shredded Cheese Brand is Underway

I just bought a couple of packs of shredded cheese earlier this week and like you, while I always check prices, there's no way I'm doing bargain brand cheese.

Sargento is a name we all know in the cheese aisle at the grocery store hanging proudly amongst the other popular brands with a variety of choices from Mexican blended cheese perfect for taco night or melting on chips to low-fat parmesan, sharp cheddar, and the Italian blend that's perfect to add to pizza if you're not into making your own.

Sadly, this popular, household name that is Sargento is the brand with the major recall underway across the country. It's not across the entire country in every state according to Food and Wine Magazine and is mostly shredded cheese that was purchased in bulk from businesses.

Sargento is based in the cheese state of Wisconsin which is why it's so popular however some of its products may have Listeria contamination.

Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin are the states where the recall is right now, and as you can see that's all over the map.

If you want to check your fridge just to be safe, here is the list of cheeses with all the info you need.

Cotija

Sargento Course Grated Cotija Cheese

UPC Code: 46100352601

Sargento Coarse Grated Cotija Cheese

UPC Code: 46100355176

Sargento 25015 Grated Cotija Cheese

UPC Code: 46100355831

Parmesan

Sargento Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese

UPC Code: 46100348659\

Sargento Part #10132 Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese

UPC Code: 46100334997

Sargento Part #22997 Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese

UPC Code: 46100330302

Sargento Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese

UPC Code: 46100355596

Swiss

Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese

UPC Code: 46100349816

Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese

UPC Code: 46100334997

Asiago

Sargento Part #10197, Fancy Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese

UPC Code: 46100342688

Sargento Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese

UPC Code: 46100354865

Monterey Jack

Sargento, Part #23602 Deep V Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

UPC Code: 46100343999

Sargento Fancy Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

UPC Code: 46100356753

White Cheddar

Sargento Part #23340 Fancy Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese

UPC Code: 46100329313

Sargento Fancy Shredded Mild White Cheddar Cheese

UPC Code: 46100346136

Sargento Fancy Shred Mild White Cheddar Cheese

UPC Code: 46100350829

Cheddar

Sargento Deep V Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese

UPC Code: 46100348611

Sargento Part Thick “N Hearty Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

UPC Code: 46100356432

Italian Cheese Blend

Sargento Part Fancy Shredded Italian Cheese Blend Pack

UPC Code: 46100344583

Sargento Fancy Shredded Italian Cheese Blend

UPC Code: 46100355343

Blends

Sargento Bevel Shredded Queso Quesadilla Cheese

UPC Code: 46100356593

Sargento Part Fancy Shredded Bistro Blends Nacho & Taco Cheese Blend

UPC Code: 46100334157

According to the CDC, food contaminated by Listeria doesn't look or smell bad. Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, stiff neck, and headaches.

