Massive Recall of a Popular Shredded Cheese Brand is Underway
I just bought a couple of packs of shredded cheese earlier this week and like you, while I always check prices, there's no way I'm doing bargain brand cheese.
Sargento is a name we all know in the cheese aisle at the grocery store hanging proudly amongst the other popular brands with a variety of choices from Mexican blended cheese perfect for taco night or melting on chips to low-fat parmesan, sharp cheddar, and the Italian blend that's perfect to add to pizza if you're not into making your own.
Sadly, this popular, household name that is Sargento is the brand with the major recall underway across the country. It's not across the entire country in every state according to Food and Wine Magazine and is mostly shredded cheese that was purchased in bulk from businesses.
Sargento is based in the cheese state of Wisconsin which is why it's so popular however some of its products may have Listeria contamination.
Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin are the states where the recall is right now, and as you can see that's all over the map.
If you want to check your fridge just to be safe, here is the list of cheeses with all the info you need.
Cotija
Sargento Course Grated Cotija Cheese
UPC Code: 46100352601
Sargento Coarse Grated Cotija Cheese
UPC Code: 46100355176
Sargento 25015 Grated Cotija Cheese
UPC Code: 46100355831
Parmesan
Sargento Fresh Grated Parmesan Cheese
UPC Code: 46100348659\
Sargento Part #10132 Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese
UPC Code: 46100334997
Sargento Part #22997 Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese
UPC Code: 46100330302
Sargento Fancy Shredded Parmesan Cheese
UPC Code: 46100355596
Swiss
Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese
UPC Code: 46100349816
Sargento Fancy Shredded Swiss Cheese
UPC Code: 46100334997
Asiago
Sargento Part #10197, Fancy Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese
UPC Code: 46100342688
Sargento Shredded Fresh Asiago Cheese
UPC Code: 46100354865
Monterey Jack
Sargento, Part #23602 Deep V Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
UPC Code: 46100343999
Sargento Fancy Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
UPC Code: 46100356753
White Cheddar
Sargento Part #23340 Fancy Shredded Sharp White Cheddar Cheese
UPC Code: 46100329313
Sargento Fancy Shredded Mild White Cheddar Cheese
UPC Code: 46100346136
Sargento Fancy Shred Mild White Cheddar Cheese
UPC Code: 46100350829
Cheddar
Sargento Deep V Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese
UPC Code: 46100348611
Sargento Part Thick “N Hearty Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese
UPC Code: 46100356432
Italian Cheese Blend
Sargento Part Fancy Shredded Italian Cheese Blend Pack
UPC Code: 46100344583
Sargento Fancy Shredded Italian Cheese Blend
UPC Code: 46100355343
Blends
Sargento Bevel Shredded Queso Quesadilla Cheese
UPC Code: 46100356593
Sargento Part Fancy Shredded Bistro Blends Nacho & Taco Cheese Blend
UPC Code: 46100334157
According to the CDC, food contaminated by Listeria doesn't look or smell bad. Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, stiff neck, and headaches.
