Meet the 5 Iconic American Women Gracing the 2024 Quarters

National Women's History Month is a perfect time to remind us all that since 2022, the United States Mint has been making quarters with women on them. It's all part of the American Women Quarters Program that celebrates the contributions made by women in a domain that's always been dominated by all men.

Well, let me backtrack briefly. According to the Fast Company website, the first time a woman appeared on a coin was in 1979 with the Susan B. Anthony Dollar. The Sacagawea Golden Dollar Coin followed 21 years later in 2000 and Helen Keller appeared on Alabama’s state quarter in 2003.

Whether it's accomplishments with suffrage, civil rights, government, humanities, science, space, or art this program is keeping women deservedly in the spotlight.

If you just sift through your wallet, the bottom of your handbag, or change even your bowl you're sure to find some of these quarters. You can also buy them on the US Mint website.

Before I introduce you to the women of 2024 here's a reminder of the women already in circulation.

2022

Maya Angelou – celebrated writer, performer, and social activist

Dr. Sally Ride – physicist, astronaut, educator, and first American woman in space

Wilma Mankiller – the first woman elected principal chief of the Cherokee Nation

Nina Otero-Warren – suffrage leader and the first woman superintendent of Santa Fe public schools

Anna May Wong – first Chinese American film star in Hollywood

2023

Bessie Coleman – first African American and first Native American woman licensed pilot

Edith Kanakaʻole – indigenous Hawaiian composer, custodian of native culture and traditions

Eleanor Roosevelt – leader, reformer, first lady, and author

Jovita Idar – Mexican-American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist

Maria Tallchief – America’s first prima ballerina

Now for 2024, thank you, and welcome to the American Women Quarters Program.

2024

For an encore, these are the women we're honoring in 2025 which sadly, is the last year of the program unless something changes.

2025

Ida B. Wells – investigative journalist, suffragist, and civil rights activist

Juliette Gordon Low – founder of Girl Scouts of the United States of America

Dr. Vera Rubin – astronomer who pioneered work on galaxy rotation

Stacey Park Milbern – activist for people with disabilities

Althea Gibson – multi-sport athlete and first Black athlete to break the color barrier at the highest level in tennis

