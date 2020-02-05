Megan Thee Stallion Says She and G-Eazy Are ‘Not F-ing’ Amid Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion has finally responded to rumors that she and G-Eazy are dating.

The rappers were first videotaped during Super Bowl weekend at the Maxim Big Game Experience party dancing closely to "Closer," the song by The Chainsmokers and G-Eazy's ex-girlfriend, Halsey.

The "Hot Girl Summer" singer shared an Instagram video of she and the G-Eazy cuddling while G-Eazy kissed her cheek. The video was later deleted, but not before the internet could preserve it. G-Eazy also posted a photo to his Instagram account of Megan standing on a staircase with four blue heart emojis in the caption.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Megan responded to speculation that the two are a pair, tweeting, "Lol alright nowww [sic] y’all got all y’all jokes out ... but I am not f--king G Eazy."

When a fan asked why he was "sucking the makeup" off her cheek, she responded, "He like Fenty [makeup]."

"I don’t know if they are dating or not," a source close to G-Eazy told Page Six. "They happened to be at the same party — he’s very good looking and she’s smoking hot."