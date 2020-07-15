Megan Thee Stallion ‘Grateful to Be Alive’ After Suffering Multiple Gunshot Wounds During Attack

Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she suffered multiple gunshot wounds during an attack against her over the weekend and is currently recovering.

The "Savage" singer shared an Instagram post Wednesday (July 15) in which she clarified what happened to her over the weekend.

"I was never arrested," she wrote in the caption. "This whole experience was an eye-opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight," she explained in the post. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me."

The 25-year-old rapper was with Tory Lanez, who was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon on Sunday (July 12). Police responded to gunshots outside a party in Hollywood Hills where the arrest was made.

Contrary to media reports, Megan reiterated that she was not arrested on Sunday. "Police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets," she revealed.

"I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she confessed. "I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

See the post, below.