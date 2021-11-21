Why Meghan Markle’s Father Called For Her ‘Duchess of Sussex’ Title to Be Revoked

Why does Meghan Markle's father want her royal title stripped?

In a new interview with The Sun, Thomas Markle blasted his daughter's recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the episode, Meghan pulled a prank with the help of the talk show host.

The cringe-worthy prank included having the Duchess of Sussex eating treats like a chipmunk, squatting and holding a crystal on her head at a local outdoor market. Needless to say, the vendors were in shock.

"She insulted the Queen, the Royal Family and the British people," Thomas told the tabloid.

"She made a complete fool of herself and should lose her title. I love my daughter but her performance was ridiculous."

Thomas also claimed that the story she told Ellen during her interview about going for acting auditions was false. Meghan told her that her car door was broken and that she had to climb out of the window to exit her vehicle and that she struggled during that time period.

He alleged that it was “not a beat-up old car. She got a lot of help starting in Hollywood," he added. "She never had to worry about an apartment or spending money.”

Meghan and Thomas have been estranged for years, he even skipped her wedding to Prince Harry. Despite the fact that they are not close, he has frequently talked about his daughter and son-in-law in the press. Meanwhile, Meghan is extremely close with her mother, Doria Ragland, who has never spoken to the press about her family.

Thomas previously insulted Harry's choice to write a memoir in an interview with Good Morning Britain, per BET. He said that the book shouldn't be called "Finding Freedom" but "Finding Money."

"Harry's coming out with a book, and that can't be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother, the Queen," Thomas said. "It's a ridiculous idea, and it's just something for money. That's all they're doing. Everything they're doing is for money."