Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially parents to a little girl!

The couple announced the birth of their second child and first daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Sunday (June 6).

Meghan gave birth on Friday (June 4) at 11:40 A.M. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. The baby weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz.

In a statement, the couple shared that both mother and child are healthy and back at home getting settled in.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," the statement read. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Meghan and Harry named their daughter after two prominent family members.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the statement read.

This is the second child for the royal couple. On May 6, 2019, Meghan gave birth to their first child, now-2-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, the couple revealed that this will likely be their final child.

"Having a boy and then a girl: What more could you ask for?" Prince Harry told the talk show host at the time.