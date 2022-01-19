Machine Gun Kelly recently explained he and fiancée Megan Fox's decision to share videos on social media surrounding their bloody wedding engagement ritual as an attempt to "control the narrative" about their relationship and forthcoming nuptials in the press.

Last week, the pair revealed they were engaged and that, after the proposal under a banyan tree, the couple drank each other's blood, according to the actress.

But they weren't publicizing the engagement themselves just for the thrill of it, at least according to MGK, the rapper-turned-rock star who works as an actor under his real name, Colson Baker. No, they posted pics of their engagement (and the ring) to get out ahead of any paparazzi shots of the occasion.

This week (Jan. 17), Kelly told Vogue in a new interview, "We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!"

He continued, "But yeah, I didn't expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn't like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

The banyan tree that MGK proposed under is also where the pair also started their romantic journey. Indeed, it was "beneath the same branches we fell in love," Kelly said. And the jewelry he used to pop the question was a custom designed dual ring.

"I know tradition is one ring," the musician added, "but I designed it … to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Fox said of the engagement, "Having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other's blood."

Not heartwarming enough for you? Perhaps Kelly and Fox's hellish ayahuasca trip or druggy introduction to each other would do better to tickle your heartstrings.

MGK recently promised two new albums, presumably featuring more work with Travis Barker after the pair teamed up on Kelly's pop-punk makeover, Tickets to My Downfall. Last year, MGK drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the band.