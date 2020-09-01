Michael B. Jordan Honors ‘Black Panther’ Co-Star Chadwick Boseman With Powerful Tribute

Michael B. Jordan shared an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday (August 28).

"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," Jordan shared in a touching Instagram post on Monday (August 31).

"Everything you’ve given the world… the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are… will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are," Jordan continued. "Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me."

"I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire," Jordan concluded. "I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. 'Is this your king!?' Yes. he. is! Rest In Power Brother."

Jordan starred alongside Boseman in 2018's Black Panther but was also a close friend off-screen.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. The actor never spoke publicly about his cancer diagnosis.