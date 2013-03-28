Miley Is Not Getting Back Together With Nick Jonas Despite Rumors

Hey, 2007 called, it wants its rumors back.

The rumor mill was in full force when speculations arose that Miley Cyrus was getting cozy with Nick Jonas on a lunch date, but there's kind of a huge problem with that. The 'Party in the U.S.A.' singer claims she hasn't seen Jonas in years.

Cyrus took to Twitter, like all good pop stars do, to vent about the rumors. The tweets have since been deleted, but read, "I literally haven't seen Nick Jonas in years. Don't believe everything you read folks," she continued, "Why are magazines allowed to publish straight bull s---... I couldn't have 'ran' into anyone because I haven't went [sic] to eat out in public in weeks because of the amount of paparazzi outside my house." Tell. Them. Why. You. Mad.

All the media attention on Cyrus could be wearying, but perhaps she's lashing out because her relationship with Liam Hemsworth isn't the strongest it's ever been. The girl has got to be used to outlandish rumors by now, right? It's still a lot of stress to be under when you're planning a wedding at the ripe old age of 20!

Even though there was some speculation that they two lovebirds called off their engagement, Miley and Liam are reportedly back together after Hemsworth gave his betrothed an ultimatum that she needed to act more grown up. So, does that mean no more twerking videos? Womp womp.

As controversial stars often do, they remind everyone why they are famous in the first place, Cyrus tweeted, "FOCUSED ON MUSIC & MUSIC ALONE."