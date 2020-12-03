Miley Cyrus Admits She and Liam Hemsworth Rushed Into Marriage

Miley Cyrus spoke candidly about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

On Wednesday (December 2), during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the "Midnight Sky" singer spoke about the reason she and Hemsworth wed in the first place.

"We were together since 16," she began, referencing their meeting during the filming of The Last Song. "We had been engaged. I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu [during the 2018 California wildfires] I lost everything."

She continued, "I had so much and it was all gone. Every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything."

"And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself — it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire," she admitted.

"It's not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying. Like deer run into the forest," she added. "You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, 'What could be purposeful about this?'"

She shared that she "clung" to what she had left in the house which was him. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," Cyrus added.

"There was too much conflict," she said of their former relationship. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don't get off on drama or fighting."

Additionally, Cyrus confirmed that the song "WTF Do I Know," off of her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts, is about Hemsworth.