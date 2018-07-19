Miley Cyrus Reportedly Calls Off Wedding to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have called off their wedding, according to OK! Australia, and blame conflicting attitudes toward having children.

The site notes that while Hemsworth is insistent on becoming a father, Cyrus is less concerned with parenthood.

"He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind...he is left heartbroken," a source told the site. "Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it...They haven't been getting along in recent months."

The source adds that Cyrus may not have ever wanted to get married at all.

"[She] didn't really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam," the source noted. "[His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot."

It was just a year ago during an interview with The Sun that Cyrus said she wasn't particularly concerned with the idea of getting married.

"I don't envision marriage. I'm 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more," she said. "I have too much living to do [before I get married]."

The couple first announced they were engaged in 2012 but broke up in 2013. They got back together in 2016, at which point Cyrus had begun to wear her engagement ring again.

And Cyrus confirmed during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance that she was, indeed, headed down the aisle.

"It's very weird because this is, like, real jewelry, and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy," she said of her ring. "They don't look that good together because they kind of mix up."