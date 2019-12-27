Miley Cyrus Gushes About Cody Simpson Relationship: ‘Start Dating Your Best Friend ASAP’

Miley Cyrus is dating her "best friend."

The pop star shared twp cute photos of her cuddling with her boo, singer Cody Simpson, on Twitter Friday (Dec. 27).

In one black and white image, the "Slide Away" can be seen draping her arm over Simpson's shoulder, while in the other low-lit photo, the couple pose casually for the camera.

But the cutest thing about the post is the caption, in which Cyrus urges her followers to "start dating your best friend asap."

See the adorable tweet, below:

On Thursday (Dec. 26), Simpson shared his own tribute to his "stone cold fox" girlfriend with a video of Cyrus lifting her shirt up and showing off her abdomen during a dinner date.

@codysimpson via Instagram Stories

The lovebirds' social media posts come just weeks after breakup rumors hit the tabloids.

Cyrus and Simpson were first spotted getting cozy (making out in a restaurant, to be exact) in early October 2019. Soon, the pair were packing on PDA across their respective social media accounts, and by mid-October, Simpson had confirmed their relationship to People.

The same month, Simpson released a song about Cyrus, called "Golden Thing." Listen below: