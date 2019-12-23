Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson sparked break up rumors over the weekend after the "Golden Thing" singer was spotted with Playboy's December 2019 Playmate, Jordy Murray, in New York City.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Australian heartthrob was seen walking with the model on the streets of SoHo with Cyrus nowhere in sight. Though there wasn't any sign of PDA, the twosome's sighting came on the same day the "Slide Away" hitmaker shared a poignant message about being "lonely" during the holidays.

She also unveiled a track she wrote four years ago, titled "My Sad Christmas Song," which describes the feeling of the holiday blues — especially when you're missing a loved one.

"A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays," she wrote. "Was feeling like s--t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!"

"If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!" the pop star continued. "You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!"

Earlier this month, Cyrus posted a video of her and Simpson performing with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for the Happy Hippie Foundation. This later sparked rumors that the trio of musicians were starting their very own band.