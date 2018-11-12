Miley Cyrus’ House Burns Down During California Fires

Miley Cyrus is one of the dozens of celebrities—and thousands of California residents—whose life has been irreversibly affected by the wildfires ravaging the Golden State.

Late Sunday night (November 11), the Younger Now star revealed on Twitter that her $2.5M beach house in Malibu, which she purchased in early 2016, burned down. Thankfully, her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, and their beloved pets all made it out safe and sound.

"Completely [devastated] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong," she shared in a heartbreaking tweet.

"I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department," she continued, adding a call out for donations to the Red Cross and other organizations.

Cyrus is the latest celebrity who has lost their home due to the three deadly wildfires currently working their way down the Southern Coast of California.

Last week, TMZ reported that Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu home had been ravaged.

Neil Young, Robin Thicke and Gerard Butler were also among those whose homes were burned down by the Woosley fire.

Butler shared a devastating photo of the charred remains of his house on Twitter, thanking the firefighters battling the wildfires for their "courage, spirit and sacrifice."