Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finalize Divorce

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are almost officially single. Cyrus and Hemsworth's divorce has been finalized.

People reported that neither party sought spousal support and there were no "community property assets or liabilities" that were shared or created during their marriage.

The judge postdated their single status to February 22, TMZ reported. Cyrus will be keeping all of the pets they shared together during their time together.

The singer and actor allegedly reached a settlement agreement last month, it was also reported that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement prior to their marriage, making this divorce a much easier legal process.

The pair met in 2009 on the set of the Nicholas Sparks film The Last Song where they starred opposite one another in a romantic story. After years of an on and off-again relationship, they then married in December of 2018 and filed for divorce months later in August of 2019 citing "irreconcilable differences."

The former couple has already moved on, with Cyrus dating Cody Simpson and Hemsworth dating Gabriella Brooks.