Miley Cyrus didn't go "all the way with a dude" until she was 16 — and it wasn't with her Disney Channel ex, Nick Jonas!

While being interviewed on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus revealed that she lied to her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, about her virginity when they first started dating. As Cyrus shared, Hemsworth was actually her first—though he didn't know it at the time.

“I ended up marrying the guy [I lost my virginity to]. I lied and said that he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser,” she revealed. “He said, ‘Oh, who have you had sex with?’ And I couldn't think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before.”

“[Liam’s] friend ended up marrying him, and then it was like, ‘Oh now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with?’” Cyrus said. “So then when I was, like, 24, I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the romance movie, The Last Song. They were engaged from 2012 to 2013 and split for several years, getting back together in 2016.

The pair were married in 2018. Less than a year later the couple divorced and Cyrus moved on to in relationships with reality star Kaitlynn Carter and singer Cody Simpson, who she recently split from.

As for her next partner? "I need boring... I definitely, definitely need a calming [person], I need an anchor, I need a weight," she confessed about what she's looking for in a relationship currently.