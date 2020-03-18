Miley Cyrus Didn’t Wear Shorts or a Bikini for Two Years After 2013 VMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus didn’t wear shorts or a bikini for two to three years after her infamous 2013 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Robin Thicke, during which she donned latex underwear.

On her Instagram Live show, Brightmined, alongside guest Demi Lovato on Tuesday (March 18), Cyrus spoke candidly about her struggle with her body image following the VMAs performance.

"I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn't wear shorts," she confessed. "I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s--t because after the VMAs—I had on my cute new bodysuit—everyone started comparing me to a turkey."

She continued, "I was like, just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad about myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years."

Cyrus admitted that it was hurtful to be body-shamed in that way and that it affected her personal life.

"No one thought that that would've ever made me feel some type of way," she said.

"What was so hard about it was my brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident, and the worst thing that I would feel like I would be to my fans would be lying or a fraud," the "Slide Away" singer added.

"I felt like having this persona of being the most confident girl on the planet was actually kind of fraud because I was so insecure on the inside that in my personal life I wasn't even wearing bathing suits and shorts" she explained. She even shared that she would wear four pairs of tights while wearing her costumes because of how insecure she was.