Monsta X Announce Massive 2020 North American Tour

Monsta X just announced their upcoming North American summer tour.

The K-pop group shared the exciting news on Monday (January 13) along with a complete list of tour dates. The massive tour kicks off on June 2 in Minneapolis before heading to cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Boston, Toronto, Atlanta and Vancouver. Monsta X will perform their last show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Following the announcement, the boys also released a message via Twitter.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at LiveNation.com.

Check out Monsta X's 2020 tour dates, below:

June 02 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

June 05 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

June 07 — Washington, DC @ Eaglebank Arena

June 10 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

June 12 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

June 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 19 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

June 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

June 24 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

June 27 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 29 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 01 — Seattle, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

July 03 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

July 06 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

July 08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

July 11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Monsta X has found massive success in the last couple of years after releasing hit songs like "Who Do U Love" and "Shoot Out," as well as their and collaboration with Steve Aoki. They also made their U.S television debut on Good Morning America and became the first K-pop group to perform on the Teen Choice Awards.