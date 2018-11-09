Have you ever loved someone so much it burns like a raging fire? If you need to let out some steam after a horrible breakup, Monsta X's latest banger may be the anthem you've been waiting for.

After making their Korean comeback in October with second studio album Are You There?, the K-pop group continue their global takeover today (November 9) with the release of an English version of their new single, “Shoot Out."

The song’s heavy bass and synth progression express a powerful rage when the septet begins to sing about the dark side of love: heartbreak. While the verses of “Shoot Out” explore the the boys talking to a partner, the pre-chorus dives deep into how betrayal has brought them to their current state:

“A broken soul, it’s scarred

Walking this long dark road with a stagger

Lost and agonized

Dry for you love

Through the night I’m waiting for my savior

Cause your love cuts through my heart like a razor

In the darkness, losing my way

Giving my breath away”

“Shoot Out” also dips into the nostalgia of those fleeting years of intense teenage love—particularly the emo anthems that fueled our romantic angst—but the song is anchored by the sleek beats of K-pop.

The only unfortunate thing about this release is the absence of a music video to accompany the group's first all-English track, though it's unclear if the band plans on releasing a visual for the new rendition.

Listen below:

The English release of “Shoot Out” follows the recent news of the group’s participation at this year’s Jingle Ball lineup across the nation. The announcement makes Monsta X the first K-pop act to participate in the annual nationwide tour.

As the group breaks and sets personal records, their journey to make a mark on the globalization of K-pop continues to grow. In a mini-documentary produced by Asian entertainment and television streaming site Rakuten Viki, Monsta X and soul/R&B singer Gallant came together to explore each other's inspirations and music.

The crossover between both artists resulted in a special cover of "Beautiful," the group's highest charting single on the Billboard World Music Chart in 2017.