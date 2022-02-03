Armie Hammer’s Ex Paige Lorenze Is Apparently Dating Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen has kept his relationship with Armie Hammer's supermodel ex Paige Lorenze under wraps — until now.

According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, the pair have "been together for almost a year now."

"They agreed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but it’s no secret among family and friends," the inside source said.

The controversial country singer celebrated Lorenze's 24th birthday on Jan. 26, when he shared a photo to his Instagram Story of him and his boo looking cozy at "dinner w some of [his] fav folks," the outlet reports.

In 2021, the "Sand in My Boots" singer landed in hot water after he was caught on video using a racist slur.

In the video, Wallen and some pals can be seen arriving to his house after a night out partying, and the 28-year-old uses the N-word to describe one of his inebriated friends.

After the video circulated online, Wallen immediately issued an apology.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," he said. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

But the damage had been done: Many radio stations stopped playing his music and he was banned from participating at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Lorenze also made headlines last year after she came forward with shocking accusations against Hammer. She claimed the Call Me By Your Name actor had branded her above her pubic area and shared explicit, violent sexual fantasies with her.

Alleged messages sent from Hammer to other women regarding cannibalism were also leaked around the same time.

Lorenze and Hammer dated from August to December of 2020.

Morgan was previously engaged to Katie Smith, with whom he shares 1-year-old son, Indigo.

The former flames started dating in December 2016 and The Voice alum popped the question the following April. They called it quits in November 2019.