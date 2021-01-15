Armie Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Wanted To ‘Barbecue and Eat’ Her Rib

Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich claims that the actor had cannibalistic fantasies.

On Thursday (January 14), the app founder shared her alleged experience dating the Call Me By Your Name actor from June through August of 2020. Her claim follows the recent alleged leak of direct messages that Hammer allegedly sent another woman, which included rape and cannibalism fantasies.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” Vucekovich told Page Six. She admitted that it was weird but she overlooked the comment at the time. "He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you.’ If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got," she reported.

Vucekovich added, “He likes the idea of skin in his teeth.”

She added that Hammer is an intriguing person who women fall for quickly: "That’s kind of the scary part — how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he’s never felt this way about anybody. He quickly grooms you in the relationship. He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he’s grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming. When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything.”

Vucekovich alleged that he was emotionally abusive and used drugs and drank heavily while they were together. “You end up doing things that are very out-of-character for you, including sex acts," she admitted.

“I wasn’t safe,” she said, looking back on the relationship. “He kind of makes it like, ‘I’m going to teach you things.’ I’m smarter than that, but where was I during that? I knew the whole time. I had this gut feeling the whole time that this was not right. He’s not well.”

After a series of sexually explicit direct messages allegedly between Hammer and a woman recently leaked on social media, Hammer exited his upcoming role in Shotgun Wedding, a rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez. In a statement, Hammer denied that he sent the leaked direct messages.

“I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me. I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”