Actor Armie Hammer Selling His Truck Because He Can’t Afford Gas Anymore

Armie Hammer is selling his beloved truck because he can no longer afford to put gas in it.

In a new video posted to his Instagram on Aug. 27, the disgraced actor shared that he has just gotten a new apartment in Los Angeles and has taken his much-loved truck on one final road trip before selling it.

"I’ve been back in LA for a couple of weeks now. This is my truck. I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself, because I’ve had pickup trucks for a long time, and I have loved this truck intensely," Hammer said in the clip.

He showed his truck in a Carmax parking lot before clarifying that the video was not an ad for the company.

"This is not an ad for Carmax. This is because I am selling my truck," Hammer revealed.

"Since being back in LA, I have put about four or five hundred dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore," he added.

Hammer's career took a sharp decline after he faced accusations of rape, physical abuse and cannibalistic fantasies.

READ MORE: 'House of Hammer' Trailer Details Alleged Abuse by Armie Hammer

Since the allegations came out, Hammer has since gone on to speak about them.

"People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They’re like, ‘Yep, that guy ate people.' Like what? What are you talking about? Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to eat people! How am I going to be a cannibal?! It was bizarre," he shared.

"I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me... I didn’t feel good. I never felt satisfied, I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself — where I had self-esteem," Hammer continued.

The actor previously saw acclaim for his role in the LGBTQIA+ movie Call Me By Your Name.