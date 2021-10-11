Timothee Chalamet Responds to Question About Co-Star Armie Hammer’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Timothée Chalamet vaguely addressed the sexual assault and rape allegations leveled against his former co-star Armie Hammer in an interview with Time.

When asked about the situation, Chalamet opted out of delving into the issue. Indie Wire noted that he demurred to speak. Instead, he offered a vague response.

“I totally get why you’re asking that,” Chalamet said. “But it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.”

It is unclear if he plans to have a "larger conversation" to address the claims in the future.

Content warning below // sexual violence, assault

Earlier this year, messages addressing rape and cannibalistic fantasies allegedly sent from Hammer leaked online. One of the actor's exes also claimed he expressed a desire to "break my rib and barbecue and eat it." She further alleged that he was emotionally abusive during their relationship.

A woman named Effie Angelova, who said she was involved with Hammer on and off between 2016 and 2020, alleged that he "violently" raped her in 2017, according to Us Weekly.

Amidst the claims, Hammer stepped back from two film projects and was dropped by his agency, WME. He denied the allegations of rape through his legal representation, according to Indie Wire.

A statement released in March claimed all of Hammer's sexual interactions "have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Vanity Fair reported that Hammer checked into a rehabilitation center to address drug, alcohol and sex issues this summer.

Chalamet and Hammer worked together on the Oscar-winning drama Call Me By Your Name, which premiered in 2017.

They were rumored to reunite to film a sequel to the film. However, Deadline reported that Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino shed doubt on the film ever being made earlier this year.

However, Chalamet and Guadagnino will reunite for Bones & All, which has been billed as a "cannibal love story." Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers previously commented on the film, which was announced in the midst of the allegations against Hammer.

Chalamet also made headlines this week as he shared a photo of himself in costume to portray Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel film. Check out the pic below.