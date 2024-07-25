Talk About Surprising: Here’s the Latest Fast Food Popularity Rankings

Millions devour fast food daily. Dare I say we all do it? Well at least the majority of us sans health nuts.

While McDonalds is the most wide-spread, dominating, and easy go-to, it rarely makes a top ten list of most favorite fast food restaurants. Yes, their French fries usually rank super high. Their soda does, too because of their delicious syrup to carbonation ratio making it extra, refreshingly sweet.

So even if McDonalds has the most traffic, it didn't make this top 10 list. What's surprising, at least to me, is some of the fast food chains that did.

According to USA Today, these top-ranking fast food chains are not only considered the most delicious, but they have the art of getting our scrumptious meal into our hands in mere minutes (usually).

This all said, I'm sure you're expecting Chick-fil-A to be number one, however that's one of the surprises in this list. While it often lands in the number one spot, it didn't this time. It didn't even make the second slot.

Del Taco

Yum, congratulations to your #1. It's all about Mexican food, obviously but if everyone is in the mood for Mexican but you're not, don't worry, the chain also has burgers and fries. as well as a dedicated vegan and vegetarian menu.

KFC

It's finger lickin' good food, namely the chicken, is #2. We're clearly all about those 11 herbs and spices with some 25,000 locations around the world.

Chick-fil-A

At #3, their classic chicken sandwich has been the most-ordered menu item at Chick-fil-A for at least two years running according to USA Today. It's also known for it's efficient drive-thru experience.

In-N-Out Burger

Yum! I'm so glad to see this one on the list, coming in at #4. This iconic, mainly western states chain never freezes anything as everything is fresh, always, including the meat. It's almost always a someone's "have to try" list when visiting California.

Hardee's

Here we go with #5 that's simply become a staple where people always get a good, hearty meal.

Captain D's

#5 is all about seafood. This is one I've never heard of but it's nice to see fast food seafood made the list (I think). I'm guessing it's pricier than most fast food chains because it's seafood? Anyway, apparently they don't just serve fried everything, but have grilled salmon and blackened tilapia along with popular southern sides like okra.

Taco Bell

Mexican reigns again, this time at #6. Another popular go-to, especially for those late night cravings.

Popeye's

Chicken is clearly continuing it's moment as there are four on the list. This Cajun style fast food comes in at #7. It's New Orleans style everything including homemade buttermilk biscuits (I'm salivating) as well as mac and cheese, Cajun fries, and red beans and rice. They even have Cajun gravy for their mashed potatoes.

Zaxby's

These guys are all about chicken, too. This is the other chain I've personally never heard of with almost all of it's 960+ locations in the Midwest and South.

Arby's

Rounding out your top 10 is this restaurant known for it's sandwiches, especially roast beef, along with other deli-style sandwiches. It also has burgers and chicken sandwiches.

Did your favorite go-to make this list?

