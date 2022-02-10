Destinee LaShaee has passed away at 30.

LaShaee was the first transgender star of TLC's smash hit reality series My 600-Lb. Life.

Her heartbroken brother Wayne Compton took to Facebook to confirm his sister's passing.

"No no no I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I’m sorry you felt alone, I’m sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn [to]," Compton wrote via his Facebook page. "I'm sorry you felt you had no other option .. Destiny wouldn't of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take."

No cause of death has been revealed.

LaShaee was very open about her mental health struggles when she appeared on Season 7 of My 600-Lb. Life in 2019.

Days before her death, LaShaee shared a series of disturbing posts via her late sister Destiny Compton's Facebook page, talking about her struggles with mental health.

"To Everyone Who Genuinely Love And Support Me I Love You And I’m Grateful To Have Touched Millions Of Lives And Hearts Around The World. My prayer for someone struggling in anyway is That You Keep fighting, Know Your Beautiful your Strong and You Can Do and Be Anything you want and Dream," she wrote on Feb. 5, according to Daily Mail.

"Dreaming Is Free, Love Is Free And Most Importantly God Is Free," she continued. "Living My life with So much pain for so long I’ve come to Realize that God Makes no Mistakes I’m Grateful for my Journey and all I’ve been Through I don’t Regret A Single Moment. Love you All."

The day before, she wrote: "If I was surrounded by all my tears I'd be floating in the ocean."

According to the outlet, LaShaee had shed nearly 500 pounds by 2021, dropping to 207.

Her last Instagram post, published Jan. 30, showed her in a stunning dress standing in a driveway with the caption, "Gracefully Broken."

TLC released a statement to People after the news of her death surfaced, saying they're "saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashaee" and their "deepest sympathies go out to Destinee's family and loved ones at this difficult time."