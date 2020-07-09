Naya Rivera’s Final Social Media Post Referenced an Eminem Song About a Mother Killed at a Lake

Naya Rivera's final social media post, published just a day before she disappeared, appears to reference an Eminem song about a mother who is killed at a lake.

Rivera's final post on Instagram (as of July 9) is a photo of her and her 4-year-old son Josey snuggling. The post includes the caption, "Just the two of us."

Though a common phrase, the line is also included in the lyrics in Eminem's 1997 song, "Bonnie and Clyde," which chronicles the apparent murder of a young mother who ends up at the "bottom of a lake."

"Just the two of us," Eminem raps in the song. "C'mon hai-hai, we goin' to the beach / Grab a couple of toys and let da-da strap you in the car seat / Oh where's mama? She's takin a little nap in the trunk/ Oh that smell (whew!) / Da-da musta runned over a skunk."

"Now I know what you're thinkin', it's kind of late to go swimmin'," he continues. "But you know your mama, she's one of those type of women / That do crazy things, and if she don't get her way, she'll throw a fit."

"And mama said she wants to show how far she can float," he sang. "Da-da made a nice bed for mommy at the bottom of the lake."

Grover Washington Jr. also recorded a song with the same lyric.

It is unlikely that the caption was a deliberate reference but rather a tragic, spooky coincidence.

Rivera went missing while boating with Josey on Wednesday (July 8). Authorities confirmed that the former Glee star is now classified as a "recovery" mission.

