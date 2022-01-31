Nelly Tells Madonna ‘Some Things Should Be Covered Up’ After She Posts Revealing Pictures

Nelly is getting slammed on social media for the harsh comment he left on Madonna’s Instagram post.

On Friday (Jan. 28), Madonna posted a series of revealing pictures of herself on her IG page, posing with a luxury car. One photo features Madge showing off her butt in lace panties.

In the IG comment section, Nelly decided to add his thoughts to the veteran pop singer's photo gallery. “Some things should be covered up,” he reportedly wrote.

Nelly’s comment garnered backlash from Madonna fans who accused the St. Louis rhymer of sexism and ageism with his remark about the 63-year-old artist. Historically, she's famous for sharing risqué photographs of herself.

One person on Twitter felt Nelly was being petty and hypocritical with his comment about Madonna’s pics.

"If a writer of songs like 'shake ya tailfeather' and 'it's getting hot in here so take off all your clothes' gets triggered by Madonna's ass photoshoot, just know dude, we're laughing at your hypocritical BS. Don't sing about girls getting naked, then criticize it. Petty," she tweeted.

In response to Nelly’s comment another fan wrote, "I’m old enough to remember how you exploited women’s bodies in your music videos. How dare you tell Madonna to cover up! You are a hypocrite of the highest order."

However, some agreed with Nelly’s thoughts on Madonna’s revealing photos.

"When Missouri's own, Nelly calls you Madonna, 63, out for continuing to moon the world, decades after your SEX book flopped, you might want to listen MIZZ Ciccone. No one wants nor needs to see your fat a**, Madonna. Ever," a Twitter user tweeted.

Check out Madonna’s photo gallery below and people’s reactions to Nelly’s harsh comments about Madge’s risqué pictures.