‘Twilight’ Author Stephenie Meyer to Release Spin-Off Novel ‘Midnight Sun’ After Decade-Long Delay

A new Twilight book is coming this year!

On Monday (May 4), author Stephenie Meyer announced the next installment of the beloved series, Midnight Sun, will hit bookshelves this summer — more than a decade after the first novel in the Twilight saga was released.

The long-anticipated book retells the iconic love story from Edward Cullen's perspective instead of Bella Swan's and details the century-old vampire's life, complex inner thoughts and past experiences.

"I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4," Meyer told Good Morning America during a video call. "It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long."

"It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore," she added. "Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully, this book can be a distraction from the real world. I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with you."

Watch the Meyer's GMA announcement below.

As most fans know, Meyer was scheduled to publish Midnight Sun in 2008 but cancelled publication plans and put the project on hold indefinitely after a few of her chapters were illegally leaked online.

"There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter. Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it," she wrote on her website at the time (via The Hollywood Reporter). "His side of Bella’s first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own."