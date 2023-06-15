Nicki Minaj Reveals ‘New Boobs’ After Hinting at Breast Reduction Surgery

Nicki Minaj has revealed her new look after hinting that she had breast reduction surgery.

"New boobs who dis?" Minaj wrote in her comments section on Instagram, showing off the look. However, the post itself was captioned with "I'm a 10 so I pull in a Ken."

The post comes after Minaj revealed that she had a desire to downsize her breasts, according to Page Six. Minaj allegedly revealed this want during an Instagram Live session that she did.

"I'm not gonna lie, somebody did tell me to get my boobs taken off, like a female in the industry," Minaj said.

"And I was like, 'No, no, not yet, not yet.' And yeah, she was right. I should’ve hurried up and took them off," she continued.

Always one to keep things light, Minaj then joked in the same session that it was "A cup season!"

Minaj's news comes as the music superstar has had an already impressive year. She previously teamed with Ice Spice to remix the former's song "Princess Diana." The song became an instant chart success and debuted in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

What's more, Minaj also tied with BTS' Jimin for the most No. 1s this year on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart.

Minaj has scored three No. 1 hits on the chart so far with her latest one being "Pound Town 2," which was originally credited to Sexxy Red and Tay Keith until Minaj hopped on the song and added her name and her vocals to the track.