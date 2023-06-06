Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date for First Album in Five Years

Nicki Minaj's new album is officially on the clock.

Fans have been waiting on a new Nicki Minaj album with bated breath for the last five years. On Monday afternoon (June 5), Nicki made the announcement the Barbz have all been waiting for, revelaing the release date for her fifth solo studio album.

Nicki Minaj Announces New Album Release Date

Nicki Minaj sent fans into a frenzy when she hopped on Twitter to reveal exactly when her long-awaited album will be hitting DSPs. The LP will be dropping this fall, according to the Queen MC.

"10/20/23 The Album," Nicki Minaj plainly posted on Twitter along with CD and ribbon emojis.

READ MORE: Ice Spice's Princess Diana (Remix) With Nicki Minaj Debuts at No. 4

Nicki Minaj May Have a Tour Planned Too

Last month, Nicki Minaj teased an upcoming headlining tour.

"Do you want me to perform this song on the NM5 TOUR?" the "Chun-Li" rapper captioned an Instagram video that was scored with her Drake and Lil Wayne-assisted single "Seeing Green." "Do you want a YMCMB STADIUM TOUR after that? I rlly get to rap w|the best to ever do it. And still learning from them behind the scenes every day. Yikes."

Nicki Minaj Hasn't Dropped an Album Since 2018

The last Nicki Minaj album, Queen, dropped all the way back in August of 2018. The album featured guest apparences from Eminem, Lil Wayne, Future, Ariana Grande and more. The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart after coming in second to Travis Scott's Astroworld album, which was in its second week on the chart.

The new album annoucment comes as Nicki has been showing signs she's been back in the studio. Her 2022 single "Super Freaky Girl" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In March, she dropped the street single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." She's since been featured on tracks from Ice Spice, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and others.

See Nicki Minaj's Post Announcing Her New Album Release Date Below