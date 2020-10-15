Nicki Minaj Reveals Whether She Had a Little Boy or Girl

Nicki Minaj revealed the sex of her baby through gifts from her famous friends.

The "Tusa" artist made the announcement via Instagram on Thursday (October 15). Minaj shared photos of the cards that welcomed her newborn baby boy into the world and family.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time," she captioned the series of photos. "It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo [sic] boy in the whole wide world."

"Onika, welcome to motherhood. God bless you and your family," Beyoncé wrote. "Congrats, we love you," Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West wrote. Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci, Winnie Harlow and Karol G also sent their well wishes.

See the post, below.

Minaj announced her pregnancy in July with a series of maternity photos. "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," Minaj wrote on Instagram at the time. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj gave birth to her and husband Kenneth Petty's first child on October 1.