True love never breaks: John Cena and Nikki Bella are back together.

After nearly a month spent apart since canceling their engagement and issuing a statement of their breakup in April, the estranged-lovebirds-no-more have, in fact, reconciled and are on the path to repair their relationship, a source confirmed to Us Weekly Thursday (May 31).

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” the insider told the site, explaining how space and time spent apart helped fortify their relationship.

“Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it," they continued. "It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed during a new episode of Total Bellas, on which the pair star, that Bella had second thoughts about marrying the former wrestler because they couldn't concur to the idea of having children of their own. The revelation played a pivotal role in the 34-year-old's decision to call off their May 5 destination wedding in Mexico.

However, in the week preceding news of Bella's striking realization, the star was spotted out with the 41-year-old actor for the first time since their split in San Diego.

Amid what was believed to be the dissolution of the couple's relationship, Cena and Bella had both expressed their desires to rekindle, given specific circumstances.

"Time. It's going to take time," Bella explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "John and I, we absolutely love each other and we care about each other a lot," she continued. "We are best friends and, right now, we're both giving each other time separately and maybe there's hope that we reunite in the future."