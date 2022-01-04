NJ COVID-19 Testing Site Kicks Off With DJ Set Complete With ‘Sexy’ LMFAO Banger

With the Omicron variant causing COVID-19 cases to surge, more people have been looking for a place to test, resulting in waiting on never-ending lines. But if you just so happen to live near East Orange, N.J., one testing site will make sure you not only get tested, but get entertained in the process, Jersey-style.

TikTok user @florencemusk caught a glimpse of a DJ booth that was set up at a New Jersey testing site this past weekend, and their video of the spectacle has since gone viral.

Not only was the DJ set an interesting (and admittedly weird) surprise, but the DJ played LMFAO's 2011 club banger "Sexy and I Know." To make the song fit the occasion, he even ad-libbed the hook on the beat drop: "I'm negative and I know it."

Watch below:

Since posting the video, the clip has already garnered 3.2 million views — and counting — as well as more than 7,000 comments, many of which celebrate Jersey pride.

"When I say NJ is unmatchable, this is what I mean," one TikToker commented.

Comedian Chelsea Handler pointed out that "this feels like NJ," while cult favorite language learning app Duolingo called the unexpected DJ set the "hottest club of this pandemic."

Meanwhile, Electric Daisy Carnival commented, "Shots shots shots shots," referring to LMFAO's 2009 hit "Shots." The song might not be the right fit for this particular site, but would certainly be perfect if the DJ ever performs at a vaccination center.

If you're in north Jersey and looking for both a COVID swab and a good time, then stop by the newly opened testing center on 90 Halsted Street. The site is open for testing from 7 AM to 5 PM from now until January 14.

In the meantime, here's "Sexy and I Know It" to get you in the mood for your next not-so-sexy COVID test.