North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH

North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party.

During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box.

North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos to her Instagram account, where North can be seen enjoying her time in the spotlight.

"@Siamusic and North performing Snowman," shared Kim.

"We love you @siamusic," said Khloe, who shared a similar clip to her account.

Watch the performance below:

This is not the first time that North has taken to the stage to share her loving of performing as well as her love of music.

Earlier this year, Kim shared a video of North performing a theatrical version of the hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the Disney movie Encanto.

In the clip shared to Kim's Instagram account, North can be seen exuding tons of energy while executing choreography to the No. 1 hit.

"North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol," Kim captioned the clip.

North's anti Khloe showed support for her niece in the comment section, saying: "Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!"

However, North's most notable and viral performance came a few years ago when she took the stage at her dad Kanye West's Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris.

During the her time in front of everyone, she famously rapped: "What are those / These are clothes."

With all of her time performing in front of everyone, North could have her eyes set on a music career in the future. Only time will tell.