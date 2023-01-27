Pamela Anderson still refuses to watch Pam & Tommy, the 2022 Hulu miniseries that stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as her and her ex-husband, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee.

But in a new interview, Anderson, the 55-year-old actress, model and former Playboy Playmate, revealed that Lee had written her a note when the show premiered.

Still, "a--holes" is what Anderson tells Variety when asked to describe those behind Pam & Tommy. "Salt on the wound. … You still owe me a public apology," she adds. As for the overall look of the portrayals, "It just looked like a Halloween costume to me," she says.

The miniseries chronicles Anderson's marriage to Lee and hinges on the onetime celebrity couple's infamous 1998 sex tape. (The pair are pictured above in 1997.) The Motley Crue drummer and the Baywatch star split in 1998 but continued to accompany each other into the 2000s.

Now, Anderson will set the record straight with her new documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, and a soon-to-be-released memoir, Love, Pamela. The documentary premieres on Netflix on Jan. 31, and Anderson even wanted to invite James to the premiere.

'Pam & Tommy' The actors in 'Pam & Tommy.' (Hulu) loading...

"I said to Netflix, 'I'd love to invite Lily to the premiere of the movie,'" Anderson explains. "I think it's hard to play somebody when you don't know the whole picture."

She continues, "I've got nothing against Lily James. I think that she's a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me."

Indeed, it looks like Lee picked up on that vibe and wrote Anderson the friendly note to try and comfort her. (Musician Courtney Love, who is also a friend of Anderson's, once criticized the show in a since-deleted message.)

"It was just shocking," Anderson adds. "Tommy probably thought it was funny. I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, 'Don't let this hurt you like it did the first time,' because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again. I don't think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it."

Back in 2005, Lee roasted Anderson on TV. Anderson wed Kid Rock in 2006, but they also divorced. Lee married Brittany Furlan in 2019.

Pam & Tommy is on Hulu now.

Pam & Tommy Trailer