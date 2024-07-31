After a riot broke out in Southport, England during a vigil for the victims of the individuals murdered earlier this week at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, many police officers were reportedly injured.

According to People, on Tuesday (July 30), more than 50 police officers were hurt after a group, believed to be a far-right organization, threw items at a local mosque.

"Of the 53 injured, 49 were Merseyside Police officers and four were Lancashire Police officers. Eight sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion and were treated in hospital," authorities said in a statement.

"Other officers suffered varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries and one was knocked unconscious," the statement added.

The mob reportedly also destroyed a convenience store, as well as set fire to several cars.

As PopCrush previously reported, a Swift-themed dance party for kids in Southport, England, ended in tragedy on Monday (July 29) after a mass stabbing.

The tragedy occurred near Hart Space Studios, which was hosting a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class for children ages six to 11.

Three young children died following the incident, eight other children were injured and five are in critical condition. Two adults injured in the attack also remain in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said.