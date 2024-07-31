More Than 50 Officers Injured in Riot During Vigil for Victims Stabbed at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Class: REPORT
After a riot broke out in Southport, England during a vigil for the victims of the individuals murdered earlier this week at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, many police officers were reportedly injured.
According to People, on Tuesday (July 30), more than 50 police officers were hurt after a group, believed to be a far-right organization, threw items at a local mosque.
"Of the 53 injured, 49 were Merseyside Police officers and four were Lancashire Police officers. Eight sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion and were treated in hospital," authorities said in a statement.
"Other officers suffered varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries and one was knocked unconscious," the statement added.
The mob reportedly also destroyed a convenience store, as well as set fire to several cars.
As PopCrush previously reported, a Swift-themed dance party for kids in Southport, England, ended in tragedy on Monday (July 29) after a mass stabbing.
The tragedy occurred near Hart Space Studios, which was hosting a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance class for children ages six to 11.
READ MORE: Taylor Swift Says She’s at a ‘Complete Loss’ After Fatal Stabbing of Kids at Swift-Themed Event
Three young children died following the incident, eight other children were injured and five are in critical condition. Two adults injured in the attack also remain in a critical condition.
A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said.
