Will the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Be Postponed?

The International Olympic Committee announced on Sunday (March 22) that they will make a decision of whether to postpone or go ahead with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games by April.

"Like you, we are very much concerned about what the COVID-19 pandemic is doing to people’s lives," the letter read. "Human lives take precedence over everything, including the staging of the Games. The IOC wants to be part of the solution. Therefore we have made it our leading principle to safeguard the health of everyone involved, and to contribute to containing the virus. I would like to assure you that we will adhere to this in all our decisions concerning the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

In the letter, IOC president, Thomas Bach, revealed that they will not consider canceling the Games but postponing the event is not out of the question. He stated that he will be discussing the decision with stakeholders.

"Together with all the stakeholders, we have started detailed discussions today to complete our assessment of the rapid development of the worldwide health situation and its impact on the Olympic Games, including a scenario of postponement," Bach wrote in the letter. "We are working very hard, and we are confident that we will have finalized these discussions within the next four weeks."

In the last week, USA Swimming and USA Track and Field have both called for postponements, Reuters reported. Most Olympic swimming hopefuls are finding it hard to find a pool to practice in, AOL cited. Brazil and Norway's Olympic committees along with the Spanish and Dutch cycling teams also asked for the postponement, Velo News wrote.