How To Help Bring a ‘Dear Santa’ Christmas Wish List to Life

Talk about tradition and pure nostalgia. Handwriting that Christmas list to Santa Claus at the North Pole is especially magical for children and families who have a hard time making ends meet, especially during the holidays.

The USPS has a 112-year-old program called Operation Santa, which helps bring Christmas magic alive for less fortunate children and families who need some help putting a smile on their children's faces.

According to the USPS website, you can simply adopt a child's letter or an entire family that was sent to Santa via USPS Operation Santa and help make that child's wish come true—via Santa, of course, who is the true hero delivering the gifts.

Here's How To Get Involved

Create an account and get verified, then read the letters and adopt one you love

Find the perfect gift and ship it from a participating Post Office™ location.

Your package will arrive straight from Santa himself to the child

Mail packages before December 18 so they’re delivered by Christmas

You can also adopt an entire family, as it's not always children sending these letters. And don't worry; according to the USPS Operation Santa team, these letters are intensely vetted.

Click here to get started.

Monday, December 16, is the final day you can adopt a letter or letters; however, that could even be pushing it if you want your gift, I mean Santa's gift or gifts, to get to the children or family by Christmas day on Monday, December 25.

If you want to send a letter to participate in the program, click here for all the info you need to make your child's Christmas wish come true.

Those letters must be postmarked by December 9.