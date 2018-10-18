‘Orange Is the New Black’ To End After Season 7

The cast of Orange is the New Black has announced in a new video that Season 7 of the prison drama will conclude the series.

Taylor Schilling (Piper), Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Adrienne C. Moore (Black Cindy), Uzo Aduba (Crazy Eyes), Laura Prepon (Alex), Kate Mulgrew (Red), Yael Stone (Lorna), Dascha Polanco (Dayanara), Selenis Leyva (Gloria), Taryn Manning (Pennsatucky) and Natasha Lyonne (Nicky), appear in the video which was posted onto Twitter on Wednesday.

"Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB," the caption said.

The cast thanked their fans and said goodbye to the series which launched on Netflix in 2013.

"I'm so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together," Aduba said. "Season 7 you will not be disappointed. It is a season you will not forget and we're going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted."

Orange is the New Black, from creator Jenji Kohan, is based on Piper Kerman's memoir Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison.

Season 6, which premiered in July, ended with Piper being released from Litchfield Penitentiary.

