P.E. Teacher Forces Girls to Use Tampons For Swimming, Sparking Debate

A parent’s TikTok has gone viral after they claimed that their daughter’s gym teacher "forced" her students that menstruate to wear tampons to swim class.

“My daughter got her period, not for the first time but just this month,” TikTok user @asaltyheifer, real name Britt, began. “She’s currently in gym at school, there’s a rotation.”

One day her daughter came to her mother’s door crying and begged her not to go to school. Her daughter told her, “My gym teacher said that even if we have our period, we have to swim.”

The teen informed her teacher that she doesn’t use tampons, only pads. The P.E. teacher allegedly responded, “Too bad, you have to use one anyway.”

Britt was obviously upset with the teacher’s apparent requirement. “I’m not going to force her to do that,” the mother added. “She’s more comfortable using pads, but I don’t think the gym teacher or any teacher for that matter should tell her that in order to swim, she has to wear it.”

In follow-up videos, Britt clarified her use of "forced," as the teacher did not physically force her daughter to put one in but rather told her as her superior that she would have to participate in swim class and have to use tampons when she was on her menstrual cycle.

Britt reached out to the school's principal first to discover if there was a policy regarding this, which they seemingly did not have. She then reached out to the gym teacher and immediately recognized that she was "old school." The teacher told her that "girls always use that as an excuse" and that "boys don't even have that option."

Britt asked what the options were if they couldn't participate because of not wanting to use a tampon. The first option would be to have a "zero" for the class or they could swim with no tampon or pad, unless they have a really heavy flow. She claimed that because of the "water pressure" they wouldn't bleed in the pool.

Britt confirmed that there was no alternative activity available for students on their period who can't use tampons for one reason or another. The gym teacher offered up another solution, that her daughter could get a doctor's note to be excused and will give her an alternative assignment, which directly contradicted what she had just said.

The majority of the millions of viewers agreed with the mother and were concerned that there weren’t any other options without doctor interference, available.