Parents Give Daughter With Six Kids Two Months to Move Out After She Announces She’s Pregnant Again

Reddit rallied behind a woman after she revealed she and her husband gave their daughter a deadline to move out of their house after she announced she was expecting another child.

"I have a 27-year-old daughter. She has six kids. There are three different fathers, she receives child support from two of them, and she is still with the third one and they have been together for five years. My daughter works part time, and her fiancé is a chef full time. They have lived with us for the past year and a half, due to getting evicted from their last home," the frustrated mother wrote.

"The kids and them have our upstairs bedrooms (there’s two) but that’s still crowded for six children. They are constantly asking me for help with phone bills. My husband and I have asked for no rent so they’d be able to save money to get a home, which I do not believe they were doing," the woman continued.

She explained that she has "put up with loud voices" at all hours, and wakes up "at different hours to cater to children, because I love my grandchildren."

"I never complained to my daughter because I believe family is very important. It’s just that my children are all grown up, my youngest moved out four years ago and my husband and I had hopes to remodel. We didn’t expect them to be living here this long," she added.

Recently her daughter announced she was pregnant again. Now, she and her husband have decided to kick their daughter, their daughter's boyfriend and their kids out.

"Last night at dinner I brought it up to my daughter and her boyfriend and we told them they have two months to find a place because we cannot have another child here. My daughter started crying, saying she couldn’t believe I’d throw her to the streets for having a baby, that this was completely unfair and not enough time. I told her I was sorry, it was painful for me as well, but these living conditioners were impossible," she wrote.

"She then said my grandchildren were going to be homeless because I was selfish. She made a Facebook post asking for rooms to rent because 'she’s pregnant and has nowhere to go and her family don’t give a s--t about her,'" the woman concluded.

Reddit users backed the mom in the comments section, with many criticizing her daughter for having multiple children without being able to fully care for them.

"It sounds truly difficult and overwhelming for your family ... If they can't find a place (or claim they can't), maybe draw up a formal, binding rental agreement with stipulations about quiet hours, contributions to the household bills, late fees for missed payment dates, etc. and an enforceable eviction clause as well as a set time limit (six months, four months, whatever)," one person wrote.

"This should have been discussed and dealt with at least [six] kids ago. They are adults, at least one of whom sounds like they have a decent job. They need to figure out how to function on their own," another chimed in.

"Your home was their plan, and it shouldn't have been. A dose of reality is what your daughter and her boyfriend need," someone else commented.