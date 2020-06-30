Paris Jackson Says Dad Michael Jackson ‘Caught on Quick’ to Her Sexuality

Paris Jackson revealed that her father, Michael Jackson, "caught on quick" to her sexuality.

Paris spoke openly about her sexuality on an episode of her Facebook Watch show, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. Glenn has been dating Paris for the last few years and they also make music together as The Soundflowers.

"I think he [Michael] felt the energy and he would tease me the same way he’d tease my brothers, like, ‘You got yourself a girlfriend,' if I were staring at a magazine of a woman too hard," she said of her father. "I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young, 8 or 9. Not many children have that experience."

Paris revealed that the first time that she came out to a family member, they didn't believe her. She mentioned that her brother, Prince, has been supportive and "wants to learn more about it." She added, "I’m lucky to have that as well."

As for her current relationship, she didn't see it coming.

"Never thought I’d end up with a dude," Paris confessed. “[I] thought I’d end up marrying a chick. I’ve dated more women than men and been with more chicks. The public only knows about three long term relationships I’ve been with and they’ve been with men," she admitted. "The public doesn’t know about most of the relationships I’ve been in."

When it comes to her sexuality, Paris considers herself gay. "I say I’m gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women," she shared. "I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. It has nothing to do what’s in your pants, it’s literally like, what are you like as a person?"