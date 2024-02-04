Patrick Mahomes Sr. Arrested for DUI Again

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

TMZ reports the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pulled over in Tyler, Texas, on suspicion of "driving while intoxicated" Saturday (Feb. 3) night.

This is Mahomes Sr.'s third arrest for driving under the influence, according to the tabloid.

His bond has been set at $10,000, according to Smith County records.

Mahomes Sr. was previously arrested in 2018, according to the Kansas City Star. He pleaded guilty and served 40 days in county jail, which he served on weekends.

According to Bleacher Report, Mahomes Sr. was previously arrested and charged with public intoxication during a game between Texas Christian University (TCU) and Texas Tech, his son's alma mater, in 2016.

His latest arrest comes just ahead of his son's Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 53-year-old was an MLB pitcher from 1992 to 2003. He played professionally for the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mahomes Sr. shares sons Mahomes Jr. and Jackson Mahomes with ex-wife Randi Martin.

The former athlete is also dad to Zoe Mahomes, his daughter from a relationship following his split with Martin.

Patrick Mahomes Jr. is currently married to Brittany Mahomes, with whom he shares two children: daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.