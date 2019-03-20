Pete Davidson Has Already Met Kate Beckinsale’s Mom

It looks like things are gettin serious between Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale.

The Saturday Night Live star reportedly met his girlfriend's mom, according to People. Beckinsale, 45, was seen dining in Los Angeles with mom Judy Joe and Davidson on the anniversary of her father's death. The trio ate at Nobu, the outlet reported. Davidson was spotted driving a black Range Rover with Beckinsale in the passenger seat and her mother and step-father Roy Battersby, who also attended the dinner, in the back seat.

Early that day, Beckinsale shared a touching tribute to her father, Richard Beckinsale, who died when se was 5 years old. He suffered a massive heart attack at age 31, according to People.

"40 years is a lot of missing. Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx," she captioned a series of pictures of her father. She also posted pictures of herself spending time with her parents at a young age.

Beckinsale introducing Davidson to her parents is just the latest in a series of steps toward making their relationship more serious. Sources previously told People the actress is "very happy with Pete." The pair reportedly share many laughs together.

"They have really similar senses of humor and she's always laughing with him," the insider said.

The couple has been spending an increased amount of time together lately, after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty in January. They've made many public outings since then, holding hands and kissing on almost all of those occasions.

Davidson, 25, addressed their romance, specifically the major age difference between them, during an episode of SNL. He appeared on Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che, during which he said the 20-year gap between himself and Beckinsale "doesn't really bother us."