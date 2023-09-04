Pilot Dies in Baby Gender Reveal Stunt Gone Wrong

A gender reveal party went wrong and left a pilot dead in a stunt gone wrong.

According to local reports, the incident took place on Sept. 2 at La Laguna Farm in Sinaloa, Mexico. A couple that is expecting hired a local pilot to fly a small plane above their party to drop either pink or blue powder to indicate the gender of the child that they are expecting.

The farm was decorated for the occasion with an "Oh Baby" sign in blocks where the parents were standing, waiting for the airplane.

32-year-old Luis Ángel was the pilot of the Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee aircraft and let the pink smoke fly, indicating that the couple will have a baby girl. Seconds after the smoke was released, some sort of firework or pyrotechnic went off underneath the plane. As the pilot attempted to fly above it, the wings of the plane immediately crushed together and the plane fell into the yard with the guests below.

Guests immediately called 9-1-1 as the pilot was trapped in the plane until the Red Cross Navolato paramedics were able to get him out and took him to the hospital where he was in "serious condition." Later reports pronounced him dead after the doctors couldn't stabilize him. No other injuries on site were reported.

Photos of the crash showed just how terrible the state of the plane was in, where the wings wrapped around the body of the plane. The photos and video of the stunt have since gone viral on social media.